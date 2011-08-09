Roundup: How Today’s Top Stories Are Being Covered

News networks have had to deploy their respective resources across the globe to cover simultaneous breaking stories, including the London riots, the Horn of Africa famine and the economy. Here are highlights of who is doing what.

ABC News



ABC News Business Correspondent Bianna Golodryga has been reporting on the stock market crisis on both World News with Diane Sawyer and Good Morning America from the New York Stock Exchange. Jim Avila has also been providing coverage.

Covering the debt debate and S&P downgrade has been Chief Political Correspondent/GMA Anchor George Stephanopoulos, Senior White House Correspondent Jake Tapper, and Senior Political Correspondent Jon Karl.

London-based correspondent Lama Hasan has been leading the net’s coverage of the London riots. She was first on the scene in the Horn of Africa covering the famine on July 16, as was correspondent and weekend World News anchor David Muir on July 25. ABC News is planning a return trip to the region in the coming weeks.

Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz reported for all broadcasts and platforms throughout the weekend on the tragic accident in Afghanistan that killed 30 Americans. Mike Boettcher provided troop reactions.

CBSNews



Scott Pelley has been anchoring CBS Evening News from Africa since Monday.

CNBC



CNBC has been covering the three big stories from a business standpoint, and will air a two-hour special, CNBC Special Report: Markets in Turmoil at 8 p.m., anchored by Maria Bartiromo and Bill Griffeth. It will also air at 10 p.m. on CNBC Asia and at 1 a.m. (8/10) on CNBC Europe.

CNBC has also posted a slideshow on their website featuring photos from the London riots, including photos from the recent fire at a London-area Sony distribution center.

CNN



CNN has sent Anderson Cooper, who will be in his new Anderson Cooper 360 time slot at 8 p.m. (with a repeat at 10 p.m.), and Dr. Sanjay Gupta to Africa to cover the famine. Nima Elgabir and David McKenzie will also cover the story.

London-based Dan Rivers, Atika Shubert and Max Foster will cover the London riots.

Ali Velshi, Erin Burnett, Christine Romans, Richard Quest, Alison Kosick and Poppy Harlow will cover breaking news relating to the economy.

MSNBC



MSNBC has made the financial crisis their main focus, as it dominated most of Tuesday’s coverage. At around 2:20 p.m. ET, the network cut to Sue Herera, host of CNBC’s Power Lunch to cover the statement made by the Federal Reserve regarding the current situation.

NBC News



NBC News correspondents Martin Fletcher and Michelle Kosinski have both been reporting on the London riots.

NBC News correspondent Rohit Kachroo, Dateline’s Kate Snow, and Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel have all spent time in the African region. James Mates, a correspondent for partner ITV, is also reporting from Somalia for several platforms of NBC News.

Nightly News is also following on the deaths of American and Afghan troops in the chopper attack. Last night both Engel and Jim Miklaszewski reported on that tragedy, and there will be report on the remains returning to America.





Note: An NBC spokeswoman said this is all ‘in flux’ and could change at any time.

Tim Baysingercontributed to this report.