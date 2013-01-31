Rating the BlackBerry Z10 for TV

The Jan. 30 launch of the BlackBerry Z10, a touchscreen smartphone that breaks with the company’s tradition of including a physical keyboard, bowed to generally positive reviews (Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Engadget)and some content providers, such as Univision,have already announced plans to offer BlackBerry 10 versions of their apps. Those with more limited app development budgets may not bother, however, figuring they can reach most of the smartphone universe with either an Apple or Android app.

Research in Motion, the company that makes BlackBerry, echoed the significance of BlackBerry Z10’s launch and the brand’s global reach by announcing it had rebranded itself as BlackBerry Ltd. To promote the device the company will be spending several hundred million dollars, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal and has bought an ad during this year’s Super Bowl broadcast, where 30 second spots are selling for $4 million or more.

But, it remains to be seen how essential the device will be for consumers as well as TV executives looking to deliver video to mobile devices.

Here are five key factors that will play a role in how the BlackBerry 10 will fare in the television app marketplace: