Panama City, FL Welcomes CBS

Viewers in Panama City, Florida get their own CBS affiliate as of today, instead of having a station imported from Dothan, Alabama. WECP represents the market’s first CBS affiliate since the ’60s, reports the local News Herald.

They’ll have to rescan their digital converters to get the signal, at least until WECP gets picked up on cable and satellite systems in the coming weeks.

The station is a sister of Gray Television’s NBC affiliate, WJHG, along with WTVY Dothan.

In July, Gray announced it was launching CBS affiliates in Panama City, Harrisonburg, VA and Parkersburg, WV.

“The opportunity for us to do local news here on WECP is something they are looking into,” GM Curt Molander said. “It’s something we are not ready to jump into immediately. We are going to be maintaining Channel 7 operations, but in the future we will look into it.”