MTV Planning 'Real World' Awards Show, Roast

MTV is planning to unite cast members from all 20 seasons of The Real World for a Real World awards show and roast, dubbed The Real World Awards Bash: Roast ‘Em and Toast ‘Em. The special will air March 29, in advance of the show’s 20th season, which will premiere in April. Cast members from the new season, The Real World: Hollywood, will participate in the program.

Viewers will be able to vote for their favorites in 13 categories, including “best fight,” “best meltdown,” “hottest male,” hottest female,” and “best season.” The nominees will be introduced all this week on TRL, the network’s flagship afternoon show.

In addition to the awards, MTV will comb through the Real World archives, selecting the most memorable moments for clip packages addressing issues such as racism, homophobia, eating disorders and addiction.

Special tributes will be given to Pedro Zamora, a cast member on The Real World: San Francisco, who died of AIDS the day after the last episode of the season aired, and Frankie Abernathy of The Real World: San Diego, who lost her battle to cistic fibrosis last year.

MTV has set up a Web site at realworldawards.mtv.com where viewers can watch clips of all the nominees and vote for their picks through February 29.

Since its debut in 1992, The Real World has been one of MTV’s most consistent shows, and has generated numerous spin-offs, including Road Rules and The Real World/Road Rules Challenges. The show has filmed in a slew of different cities across the globe, including New York, Las Vegas, Paris and Sydney (below).





Cast members from The Real World: Sydney (MTV)

While the awards show comes off as little more than a means for promoting the new season (the first to hop on the “green” programming bandwagon), there are certainly hundreds of memorable moments from the show’s previous 19 seasons.

By focusing on serious issues, ones that have been addressed surprisingly poignantly on the show over the years, and by remembering Zamora and Abernathy, the special might be able to present itself as serious fare.

Though with categories such as “hottest” cast mates and “favorite love story,” all bets are off.