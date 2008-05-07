More on the NBC News Channel

The New York Times has more detail on NBC restructuring operations in New York and debuting a 24-hour news channel in the fall. According to Bill Carter, there will be neither hirings nor firings at NBC (three separate New York offices, not including the 30 Rock headquarters, will be consolidated in a new facility), though there will be extensive training to get everyone up to speed on cross-platform content creation and distribution.

Producers, for example, whose previous focus has been “getting the show on the air at the assigned time,” will be re-trained to produce video segments instead of shows, aiming to spread the segments across the various local NBC platforms.

The Times also has the name of the new cable channel: New York’s Newschannel. [Note: An NBC spokesperson says this is false.]

