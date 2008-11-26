Trending

Mel's Diner: Nogawski, CBS Keep 'Open Dialogue' With Oprah

By

VIDEO: CBS Television Distribution president John Nogawski talks with B&C Executive Editor Melissa Grego about weathering the economic crisis, syndication hopeful T.D. Jakes and that inevitable "sad day" when Oprah Winfrey decides to leave syndicated television.

Click here for more of the Mel's Diner interview with John Nogawski.