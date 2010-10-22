Local Reporters Get Kick Out of KDFW Spoof

Fox-owned KDFW Dallas has a fun spoof of the media’s obsession with Twitter and Facebook and the rest of its social media ilk on its site. The clip shows the anchor and reporters covering a hostage situation and shooting in Dallas, and focusing more on their various social media efforts than actually reporting the story.

KDFW’s Tadd VanCleve produced the clip. KDFW manages to work in Facebook, Twitter, FourSquare, MySpace, YouTube and Skype, all in three minutes.

Good stuff.

Sticking with the theme, I retweeted a link to it.