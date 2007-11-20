Lawsuit Not on Station's WISH List
WISH Indianapolis is being sued, reports the Indianapolis Star, by a Canadian drug company called CanaRX. CanaRX is demanding an on-air retraction based on the "Bad Medicine" report on counterfeit drugs that aired on WISH earlier this month. The drug company filed an eight-page lawsuit yesterday.
WISH G.M. Jeff White told the paper he had no comment "until we hear more about it."
WISH claimed a Peabody Award earlier this year for an investigative report on combat helmets in the U.S. military.
Thanks to TV Newsday for digging it up.
