KIRO, KCCI Among Major Murrow Winners

The list of 2009 Edward R. Murrow awards winners is out. Cox’s KIRO Seattle claimed Overall Excellence for large-market stations, while Hearst’s KCCI Des Moines got the the same distinction among the small-market stations.

The Overall Excellence prize frequently ends up in Seattle. KIRO won it in 2000, KING got it in 2006, and KOMO got it last year.

Among other major market winners, KWTV won for its tornado coverage, KCBS/KCAL for wildfire coverage, and KHOU won the Feature: Hard News category.

In smaller markets, WATE, KTVB and WGRZ were among the standouts.

For the complete list of winners, click on the link.