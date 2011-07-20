‘Jurassic Park’ on Wheels?

Those excited about Fox’s upcoming dino-drama (or want to re-live Steven Spielberg’s 1993 prehistoric theme park movie) should head to Comic-Con on Thursday, as Terra Nova begins its nationwide tour.

The upcoming series will use Comic-Con to roll out an interactive fan experience, “The Journey to Terra Nova” (time travel not included). A solar-powered bus will house an interactive video green screen that will enable visitors to insert themselves into a scene from the heavily-anticipated series, then later brag to (or terrify) their friends via www.journeytoterranova.com. And no, this won’t happen.

Fans will also be able to catch a sneak peek and relax at a futuristic-looking oxygen bar.

The bus will be situated at the Comic-Con Interactive Lot at San Diego’s Petco Park, where it will remain until July 24, when it goes on a cross-country tour through Sept. 26, the day Terra Nova premieres on Fox.

A full list of the cities on the tour follows below; specific locations have not yet been announced.

July 21-24 - San Diego



July 26 - Las Vegas, Nev.



Aug. 3 - San Francisco



Aug. 5-10 - Los Angeles



Aug. 12 - Phoenix



Aug. 16-17 - Dallas, Texas



Aug. 18 - Houston



Aug. 20 - New Orleans, La.



Aug. 24 - Chicago



Aug. 26 - St. Louis



Aug. 28 - Nashville, Tenn.



Sept. 1 - Orlando, Fla.



Sept. 5 - Atlanta



Sept. 8 - Charlotte, N.C.



Sept. 12 - Cincinnati



Sept. 14 - Pittsburgh



Sept. 17 - Washington, D.C.



Sept. 18 - Baltimore



Sept. 21 - Boston



Sept. 23 - Philadelphia



Sept. 24-26 - New York