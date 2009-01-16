Jimmy Fallon, Meet The Television Critics

Jimmy Fallon, the incoming host of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, had a little fun at the expense of some of those in the room at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Thursday.

But what those in the audience didn’t see was Jimmy sneak a picture of them in. A picture that he has since posted to his Twitter followers and Facebook friends. Check it out see if you can spot your favorite critic or reporter. Is that Bill Carter I see? Our own Melissa Grego?

Says Fallon: “This is what I see. Television critics asking me questions. I try to have interesting answers.”

While he was at it, Fallon had someone snap a pic of him with the man whose slot he is taking, Conan O’Brien. O’Brien’s panel will close out NBC’s TCA event tonight.