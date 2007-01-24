Ivana's Take on the Rosie/Donald Feud

Ivana Trump has weighed in on the Rosie O'Donnell/Donald Trump feud, and she thinks it's all been for show:

"Donald and Rosie," she said, according to AP reports, "they're getting fantastic ratings, they're getting publicity, they're really using it as a marketing tool, not because they are enemies."

Certainly. And if it helps Rosie get her own talk show, all the better, of course.

My take? I'll bet that, in real life, Rosie and The Donald are best pals who like to share beers, good conversation and on-camera makeup tips. During the height of the feud, they were probably on the phone every night, planning the next attack, laughing uproariously at the creative insults that were about to fly.

Rosie: "You're going to call me a mental midget? Great. Be sure to throw in a little something about my being a degenerate."

Donald: "And of course you have to mention my comb-over."

Then a cozy little brunch the next morning to firm up the battle plans.

Brilliant, of course. And even if it's not true, it makes for some good mental images.

By Rebecca Stropoli