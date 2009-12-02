Industry Tweets That Caught Our Eye: Dec. 2, 2009
By BC Tweet
Below are B&C’s picks for the top five industry tweets of the day.
@sethmeyers21: I think the worst thing about throwing a shoe at someone must be the walk home.
@michaelianblack: Helpful household hint: Simply place your most expensive area rug in the place you want your dog to vomit. Works like a charm!
@margaretcho: Meridith [sic] baxter let’s go out please!!!!!
@calibadger: Waiting for tiger’s appearance on oprah.
@poniewozik: Can no longer listen to Jesse Ventura’s voice w/o hearing Kevin from “The Office.”
Click here to follow B&C staffers on Twitter.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.