How Much Is NBC Getting For Super Bowl Spots?

The TV sports marketplace is very strong. Just ask CBS CEO Les Moonves. At Thursday’s Nomura US Media Summit, Moonves said that rival network NBC was getting $3.5 million for spots the Super Bowl, which barring a long-lasting lockout, would be played in February 2012.

Previously, sources had said that NBC had already sold about half of its inventory at prices described as more than $3 million. That’s up a bit from the price Fox got for this year’s game.

One media buyer thought that the price Moonves was quoted at was definitely high. “It’s interesting that Moonves is already posturing for the 2013 Super Bowl,” said the buyer, who noted that the last two times CBS had the Super Bowl it faced very challenging advertising markets.

Later on at the Nomura conference, Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman followed David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery Communications in the hot seat. Zaslav had talked about the success Discovery’s kids network joint venture The Hub had been having, so Dauman was asked if the Hub was having an impact on the market leaders, Nickelodeon and Disney.

“There’s no impact on Nickelodeon or Disney as far as I can tell. It’s not a factor,” Dauman said bluntly. “We try never to underestimate the competition, but it’s getting no ratings.”