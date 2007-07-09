FCC Chairman's Son Recovering At Home

There is very good news on the FCC baby front.

FCC Chairman Kevin Martin’s newborn son, William, was sent home from the hospital late last week, according to an FCC source.

He had been in intensive care with an illness that developed soon after birth. The senior Martin had been absent from a recent Violence hearing on the Hill and a localism hearing in Maine to be with his family.

William Martin was born June 20. He is the Martin’s second child. Son Luke made a notable appearance at his father’s renomination hearing in September 2006.