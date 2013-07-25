Fates Round Up, Thursday, July 25, 2013

Here is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

GLENN BRITT, chairman & CEO of Time Warner Cable, announced July 25 that he will retire at the end of the year and will be replaced by currentCOOROB MARCUS. In addition, Marcus was elected to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Former ESPN personality CHARISSA THOMPSON was officially named host of Fox Sports Live, the flagship news and highlights show for Fox Sports 1 on July 25. Thompson will host a five-person panel, which will also include former NBA star GARY PAYTON and former NFL stars DONOVAN MCNABB and EPHRAIM SALAAM, as well as the previously-announced ANDY RODDICK. Thompson returns to Fox Sports after spending the past two years with ESPN, where she either cohosted or hosted Numbers Never Lie, First Take and most-recently SportsNation.

MICHAEL TEICHER, former head of ad sales at Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution, was named executive VP, media sales at Twentieth Television on July 25. Teicher will report to Twentieth Television president Greg Meidel and will oversee all sales initiatives including sales for 20th Century Fox Television and Debmar-Mercury programming. He succeeds Joe Oulvey, who is now head of Fox Station Sales.

JUDY BATTISTA joined NFL Media July 25, where she will write for NFL.com and other NFL media platforms, and will also appear on a number of NFL Network shows. Battista was most recently an NFL reporter for The New York Times, where she spent the past 15 years.

PAMELA KAUFMAN was promoted to the expanded role of chief marketing officer and president, consumer products, for Nickelodeon on July 25. In her new role, she will have oversight of Nickelodeon’s domestic consumer products business, encompassing merchandising and licensing for properties that include SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Dora the Explorer.

JOIE CHEN was named host of Al JazeeraAmerica’s daily primetime news and current affairs magazine program America Tonight on July 24.Chen spent more than a decade at CNN from 1991-2001, working as an anchor at CNN International and its domestic channel on programs like The World Today and CNN News Site with Joie Chen. She also spent six years as a correspondent and anchor at CBS News in Washington, D.C., covering the White House and Capitol Hill from 2002-08. The network also announced that reporter/author TREVOR AARONSON has joined its 16-member investigative unit based inWashington,D.C.

Al JazeeraAmericaon July 23 named MARC GATTO executive VP for broadcast operations and technology.Gatto will report to the channel’s newly-named president, Kate O’Brian. He comes to Al Jazeera America from World Wrestling Entertainment, where he was senior VP for operations. He has previously held posts at Discovery Communications, Turner Entertainment Network Operations and CNN.

NANCYKENT, WWBT Richmond news director, will be promoted to regional news director by parent Raycom as of Sept. 1, it was announced July 23. She’ll give up her news director role at WWBT for an oversight one in Richmond, along with Raycom’s station newsrooms in Ohio, Tucson, Knoxville and West Palm Beach.

Al JazeeraAmerica on July 22 announced it has hired ABC News veteran KATE O’BRIAN to be president of the new channel, which it also confirmed will launch on Aug. 20.O’Brian will work with Ehab Al-Shihabi, the executive who has been overseeing the transition from Current TV, and who on Monday was named interim CEO. A 30-year veteran of ABC News, O’Brian has been senior VP for news at the network since 2007, where she was responsible for all of the network’s newsgathering operations, its worldwide bureaus, NewsOne, ABC News Radio and affiliate relations. She will be based at Al Jazeera America’s New York headquarters. Al JazeeraAmericaalso on July 22 appointed three members of its senior editorial staff: former CNN producer DAVID DOSS will be senior VP of news programming; former CBS News executive MARCY MCGINNIS will be senior VP of newsgathering; and former CNN morning show producer SHANNON HIGH-BASSALIK will be senior VP of documentaries and programs.

NATE SILVER joined ESPN on July 22 in a multifaceted role that will see him appear across a variety of ESPN and ABC News platforms and bring his FiveThirtyEight website under the Worldwide Leader’s umbrella. The renowned statistician and author, who came to fame by correctly predicting the results of the 2012 presidential election, will serve as the editor-in-chief to the new incarnation, which will return its to its former FiveThirtyEight.com address. Silver will also have a presence across ESPN’s other platforms including television, as well as with ABC News during election years and major political events.

Time Warner on July 22 named HOWARD AVERILL to be its new CFO effectiveJan. 1, 2014, when current CFO John Martin becomes CEO of the company’s Turner Broadcasting System unit.Averill is CFO of Time Warner’s Time Inc. magazine publishing unit, which is being spun off. He also oversees Time Inc.’s consumer marketing businesses.

Paramount Pictures has given AMY POWELL the added position of president of Paramount Television, it was announced July 22.Powell, who is also head of digital entertainment and Insurge Pictures at the studio, is the first member of the recently announced start-up TV division, which aims to develop programming for all platforms — including digital episodes and primetime series — over the next five years.

NBC Entertainment has named KAHLI SMALL senior VP, drama development, the network announced July 22.She will report to Pearlena Igbokwe, executive VP, drama development. Prior to joining NBC Entertainment, Small served as executive VP of producer Graham King’s company, GK Films, where she developed such projects as an upcoming Freddy Mercury biopic.

ANACABRERA joined CNN as a correspondent, based inDenveron July 22. Prior to joining CNN, Cabrera was an anchor for the top-ranked daily morning news program at KMGH-TV 7 News, the ABC affiliate in Denver, where she covered local and national news including the Aurora movie theater shooting, and the 2012 Denver Presidential Debate and election.

NBC Entertainment named KAHLI SMALL senior VP, drama development, the network announced July 22. She will report to Pearlena Igbokwe, executive VP, drama development. Prior to joining NBC Entertainment, Small served as executive VP of producer Graham King’s company, GK Films, where she developed such projects as an upcoming Freddy Mercury biopic.

JUDY BATTISTA joined NFL Media July 25, where she will write for NFL.com and other NFL media platforms, and will also appear on a number of NFL Network shows. Battista was most recently an NFL reporter for The New York Times, where she spent the past 15 years.

PAMELA KAUFMAN was promoted to the expanded role of chief marketing officer and president, consumer products, for Nickelodeon on July 25. In her new role, she will have oversight of Nickelodeon’s domestic consumer products business, encompassing merchandising and licensing for properties that include SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Dora the Explorer.

ANA CABRERA joined CNN as a correspondent, based in Denver on July 22. Prior to joining CNN, Cabrera was an anchor for the top-ranked daily morning news program at KMGH-TV 7 News, the ABC affiliate in Denver, where she covered local and national news including the Aurora movie theater shooting, and the 2012 Denver Presidential Debate and election.