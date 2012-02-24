Fates round up, Friday, Feb. 24, 2012
Adam Stotsky (above), NBC Entertainment’s former head of marketing who was named G4’s General Manager last month, has made several key appointments as he reshapes the network.Two longtime G4 execs - Matt Monos and David Angehrn - have been promoted, with Monos moving up to SVP of program planning & acquisitions and Angehrn to SVP of marketing.Lorenzo de Guttadauro is coming over to G4 with Stotsky, taking on the post of SVP of brand and creative.Another senior level position remains open, with the network still seeking an SVP of development and production.Brodsky joins board of SCTE FoundationComcast Emeritus Director Julian Brodsky has joined the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers’ (SCTE) Foundation.Brodsky joins Tony Werner, president and CTO of Comcast Cable Communications, who was elected as the foundation’s president and chairman for the 2011-12 term in November.The SCTE Foundation’s mission is to drive education related to engineering and operations in cable telecommunications.Brodsky spent more than 40 years with Comcast, serving as Vice Chairman from 1987 - 2004, and non-executive vice chairman from 2004-11. He also is a director of Amdocs Ltd., RBB Fund, Inc. and the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, a trustee and Vice Chairman of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and a director emeritus of The Cable Center.Brodkin promoted at Fox Sports MediaKaren Brodkin has been promoted to executive vice president of business and legal affairs at Fox Sports Media Group. The move is part of a restructuring, started in June, of the Fox Networks Group intended to bring its business and legal affairs and broadcast standards teams under one umbrella.Prior to joining Fox, Brodkin spent five years as an entertainment attorney at two Los Angeles-based entertainment firms. Before that, she was a corporate attorney specializing in labor and employment matters in the Los Angeles office of Paul Hastings Janofsky & Walker.Brodkin received a B.A. in political science and art history from the University of California, Berkeley in 1986. She received her J.D. from University of California, Hastings College of the Law in 1989.
