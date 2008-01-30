DAVE gets David, A New Drama Queen, Promoted Promo Folks and more

It’s a DAVE fest! DAVID GOLDSMITH (doesn’t he have a nice smile?) has been named Senior Vice President and General Manager of DAVE, the Hewlett Packard-NEXT.TV initiative, a next generation Internet television service providing on demand programming to HP notebook users anywhere with a broadband Internet connection. Wow. Us Apple users might feel left out. David is a TV guy – he’s produced such shows as “Shogun”, “Winds of War” and that wild and crazy Max Headroom. Mr. G surfed the new media wave early, focusing on the content to screen part of it all. Cool. He’s a USC grad who has a degree from Southwestern University School of Law. Good news David.

Oh the drama! It’s a major part of NORA O’BRIEN’s life, for sure. She’s just been named Vice President of Drama Programming, Universal Media Studios, where she’ll report to ELISA ROTH, who’s Sr. VP Drama. Dare we call them the Universal drama queens? Nora makes the switch to her new role from the SciFi Channel. The Boston College grad has also worked at Trilogy Entertainment. Way to go!

Lots of promotions announced by CBS out in LA…all the new titles are for their on-air promo folks. So many VP’s! Learn all about them by clicking here.

Just up the coast is San Ramon, CA where STEVE WHITE will be officing when it takes the title Regional Senior Vice President for Northern California, making the switch from Regional Senior Vice President of the company’s Mid-South Region. The company in question is Comcast. Before The Indiana U grad ‘went cable’ he did great things at such companies as Colgate-Palmolive and PepsiCo. Congrats Steve!

With the Super Bowl just days away, thought it best to throw in some sports news. And it comes form the VERSUS channel, where they promoted MARC FEIN to Executive Vice President of Programming, Production and Business Operations. Yeah, that means he’s gonna be into it all! His background with FOX Sports Net should definitely come in handy. Oh, yeah. VERSUS is owned by the above-referenced Comcast.

