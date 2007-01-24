Is Bush a 'Baby Einstein' Fan?
During last night's State of the Union, Bush told anecdotes of three individuals seated in the box with the First Lady: Dikembe Mutombo, the New York subway hero…and Julie Aigner-Clark. Think one of these things is not like the others?
If you don't know who she is, Aigner-Clark is the Atlanta mom-turned-entrepreneur who created the wildly popular Baby Einstein DVDs in her basement in 1997. Check it out: B&C did a cover on the company, and its pre-school program spin-off Little Einsteins last year.
The company was bought by Disney for $25 million in 2001, and today there are over 500 consumer products spin-offs and two out of every three mothers in the U.S. own a Baby Einstein product. Disney projects the brand and its extensions will bring in $1 billion by 2010. What the connection to the president is, we don't know…
By Anne Becker
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.