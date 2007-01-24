Is Bush a 'Baby Einstein' Fan?

During last night's State of the Union, Bush told anecdotes of three individuals seated in the box with the First Lady: Dikembe Mutombo, the New York subway hero…and Julie Aigner-Clark. Think one of these things is not like the others?

If you don't know who she is, Aigner-Clark is the Atlanta mom-turned-entrepreneur who created the wildly popular Baby Einstein DVDs in her basement in 1997. Check it out: B&C did a cover on the company, and its pre-school program spin-off Little Einsteins last year.

The company was bought by Disney for $25 million in 2001, and today there are over 500 consumer products spin-offs and two out of every three mothers in the U.S. own a Baby Einstein product. Disney projects the brand and its extensions will bring in $1 billion by 2010. What the connection to the president is, we don't know…

By Anne Becker