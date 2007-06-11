B&C Week:Wednesday, June 13

Fresh from his smash performance at the TV Land upfront, President Bill Clinton does the keynote at Promax. Across the country, Digital Hollywood is on at the Loews in Santa Monica. Today’s sessions features Branded Media Marketing—TV, Film, Broadband, Podcasting & Blogging, Mobile, Music and Games—Reinventing the Commerce & Media Model. Elsewhere in L.A., the Genii Awards are given out at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel. Everybody Loves Raymond star Doris Roberts gets a Lifetime Achievement Award. And Denis Leary’s firefighter-agonist drama Rescue Me premieres on FX at 10, so they can finally take those creepy long-necked Leary posters off our trains and buses.