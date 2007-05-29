B&C Week: Thursday, May 31

If ever you want to know what it’s like to be married to—and then not married to—Hollywood honcho Brian Grazer, here’s your chance. Debra Messing’s Molly Kagan character finds her way after a nasty divorce in the series premiere of The Starter Wife on USA at 9 p.m. It’s based on the roman a clef by the former Mrs. Grazer, Gigi Levangie Grazer. And today marks a few milestones in television: Nielsen starts measuring commercial ratings, and it was exactly a year ago that Katie Couric left Today for greener—well, let’s just say other—pastures.