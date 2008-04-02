Barack Obama Talking Hoops on 'Real Sports'

Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama (D-Ill.) will appear on the season premiere of Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel April 15to talk about his love for basketball, HBO announced.

Following John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) ballyooed appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, and Senator Clinton’s (D-N.Y.) appearance on Saturday Night Live, more proof that the candidates will appear anywhere if they think it can garner a few votes. Lets hope Bryant Gumbel foesn’t bring up Obama’s little bowling mishap.

Says HBO:

As Sen. Barack Obama continues his campaign for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, his every move is scrutinized in detail. To truly understand this rising political star, however, it’s essential to understand the importance of basketball in shaping his identity. From Obama’s childhood, to his high-school years on the Punahou School basketball team in Honolulu, to the pickup games he’s played at every stage of his life since then, the sport has helped forge many of the important connections in his life today. Real Sports host Bryant Gumbel sits down with the lifelong hoops lover, providing a rare look at this side of Obama’s personality in a feature that includes footage of the presidential hopeful in action on the court.